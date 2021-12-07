Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 9,191 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 113,169 shares.The stock last traded at $19.50 and had previously closed at $18.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.94.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $172,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 97,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $1,763,340.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,209 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,730 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $52,655,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $14,104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $795,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $11,817,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. 61.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.