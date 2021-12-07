Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 9,191 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 113,169 shares.The stock last traded at $19.50 and had previously closed at $18.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.94.
In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $172,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 97,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $1,763,340.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,209 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,730 over the last three months.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $52,655,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $14,104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $795,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $11,817,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. 61.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DAWN)
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
