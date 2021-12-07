DDKoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $21,079.00 (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 7th. One DDKoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DDKoin has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. DDKoin has a total market cap of $459,784.42 and $21,079.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.81 or 0.00137236 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00010188 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006327 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00005360 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002857 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004771 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001898 BTC.

About DDKoin

DDK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

