De-SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:DSPC) Trading Up 5.2%

The De-SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:DSPC) was up 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.16 and last traded at $21.16. Approximately 623 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.12.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in De-SPAC ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The De-SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:DSPC) by 105.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,723 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 56.42% of De-SPAC ETF worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

