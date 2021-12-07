DecentBet Price Tops $0.0009 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 7th. Over the last seven days, DecentBet has traded down 73.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DecentBet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. DecentBet has a market cap of $171,309.20 and $475.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00043413 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.07 or 0.00224222 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007479 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DBET is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

