Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Reaches Market Capitalization of $46,434.06 (DATP)

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (CURRENCY:DATP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has a total market cap of $46,434.06 and approximately $3.00 worth of Decentralized Asset Trading Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. One Decentralized Asset Trading Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00059440 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,284.76 or 0.08437903 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00058037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,920.10 or 1.00275982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00077376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Profile

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,820,620,222 coins. The official website for Decentralized Asset Trading Platform is datp.market . Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official Twitter account is @DATP_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Decentralized Asset Trading Platform is medium.com/@official_datp

