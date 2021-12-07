DEEPSPACE (DPS) Price Tops $0.49 on Top Exchanges

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 7th. In the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded 24% higher against the US dollar. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000961 BTC on major exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a market cap of $25.81 million and approximately $300,285.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00059440 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,284.76 or 0.08437903 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00058037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,920.10 or 1.00275982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00077376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002682 BTC.

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

