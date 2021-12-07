DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Price Reaches $0.55 on Exchanges

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.99 million and approximately $782,291.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001090 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00059596 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,262.59 or 0.08440289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00058364 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,829.33 or 1.00646421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00077208 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002676 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,148,768 coins. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.