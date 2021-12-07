Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF) Director Purchases C$10,380.00 in Stock

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF) Director Paul Smith purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$10,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,070,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$555,330.
Shares of DEF stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.44. 305,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,155. Defiance Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 21.80, a current ratio of 22.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$96.90 million and a P/E ratio of -26.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.53.
About Defiance Silver
