Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF) Director Purchases C$10,380.00 in Stock

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF) Director Paul Smith purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$10,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,070,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$555,330.

Shares of DEF stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.44. 305,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,155. Defiance Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 21.80, a current ratio of 22.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$96.90 million and a P/E ratio of -26.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.53.

About Defiance Silver

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Tepal gold-copper project located in MichoacÃ¡n state, Mexico; and the Lagartos project that consists of 14 concessions with a total area of approximately 800 hectares located in Zacatecas Silver District.

