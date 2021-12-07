DeFiner Trading Down 12.4% Over Last 7 Days (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 7th. Over the last week, DeFiner has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DeFiner coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiner has a market capitalization of $7.77 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeFiner alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004504 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00043288 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.77 or 0.00224448 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007402 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DeFiner Coin Profile

FIN is a coin. It launched on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,881,256 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeFiner is definer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

DeFiner Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiner should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiner using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiner and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.