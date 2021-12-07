Degenerator (MEME) Price Hits $32.63 on Exchanges

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 7th. In the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the US dollar. One Degenerator coin can currently be bought for $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on popular exchanges. Degenerator has a market cap of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Degenerator Coin Profile

Degenerator is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Degenerator

