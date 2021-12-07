Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) Major Shareholder Purchases $284,827.20 in Stock

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $284,827.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,901 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $40,759.05.

On Thursday, October 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,053 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $42,742.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 100 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $1,402.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 14,396 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $206,438.64.

Shares of VMM stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,291. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.03. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $14.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 126.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at $157,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at $198,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 11.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 6.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. 27.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, which include airport revenue bonds, city general obligation bonds, continuing care and retirement revenue bonds, corporate backed revenue bonds, escrowed to maturity bonds, higher education revenue bonds, hospital revenue bonds, multifamily housing revenue bonds, municipal lease revenue bonds, parking revenue bonds, political subdivision general obligation bonds, pre-refunded bonds, public power revenue bonds, school district general obligation bonds, single family housing revenue bonds, state general obligation bonds, tax increment and special assessment bonds, territorial general obligation bonds, and territorial revenue bonds.

