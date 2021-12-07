Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 29.8% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 25.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.20.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $8,840,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 77,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $8,523,208.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 632,409 shares of company stock worth $54,299,441. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

DELL opened at $58.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $59.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.01. The company has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 86.35%. The business had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

