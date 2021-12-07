Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) CFO Sells $100,074.80 in Stock

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) CFO Deborah H. Merrill sold 3,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $100,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of DLA traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.48. The company had a trading volume of 13,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,687. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $35.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $205.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.40. Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 4.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Delta Apparel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Delta Apparel by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC grew its position in Delta Apparel by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 236,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 25,111 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Delta Apparel by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Delta Apparel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Delta Apparel by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.