Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $301.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) to post sales of $301.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Denbury’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $369.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $262.04 million. Denbury posted sales of $197.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denbury will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $840.90 million to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Denbury.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%.

Several brokerages have commented on DEN. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.54.

Shares of DEN stock opened at $81.78 on Tuesday. Denbury has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $91.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -33.24 and a beta of 3.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Denbury by 885.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Denbury in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Denbury in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Denbury in the second quarter valued at $138,000.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

