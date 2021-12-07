DePay (DEPAY) Trading 32.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. DePay has a market cap of $2.68 million and $44,546.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DePay coin can now be bought for about $1.28 or 0.00002543 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DePay has traded 32.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00058538 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,277.90 or 0.08475114 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00063562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00082798 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,113.58 or 1.01263179 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002712 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

