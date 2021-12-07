DeRace (DERC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $11.33 Million

DeRace (CURRENCY:DERC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 7th. In the last week, DeRace has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. DeRace has a market capitalization of $180.08 million and $11.33 million worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeRace coin can now be bought for approximately $4.88 or 0.00009534 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00059369 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,296.63 or 0.08394175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00058758 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,280.45 or 1.00184715 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00077265 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002667 BTC.

DeRace Profile

DeRace’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,900,000 coins. DeRace’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

DeRace Coin Trading

