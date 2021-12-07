Dero Price Hits $14.44 on Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $14.44 or 0.00028437 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $159.50 million and $693,146.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,792.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,339.46 or 0.08543442 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.07 or 0.00323011 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $475.90 or 0.00936941 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00078529 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00010511 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $211.90 or 0.00417186 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007149 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.68 or 0.00308473 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,043,011 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dero is dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

