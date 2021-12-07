Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Gap Up to $16.70

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.70, but opened at $17.86. Design Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.15, with a volume of 166 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.53.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts forecast that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSGN. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,212,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. 49.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

