Desjardins Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR) – Equities researchers at Desjardins boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Shaw Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 6th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.60.

