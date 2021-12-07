Desjardins Raises Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target to C$150.00

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$146.00 to C$150.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BMO. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.
Shares of NYSE BMO traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.26. The company had a trading volume of 554,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,839. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $73.69 and a twelve month high of $112.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 29.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 8.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 110,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 403,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth $26,146,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 820,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,350,000 after purchasing an additional 385,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.
About Bank of Montreal
Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.
