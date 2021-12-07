Desjardins Raises Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target to C$150.00

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$146.00 to C$150.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BMO. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

Shares of NYSE BMO traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.26. The company had a trading volume of 554,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,839. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $73.69 and a twelve month high of $112.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 29.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 8.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 110,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 403,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth $26,146,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 820,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,350,000 after purchasing an additional 385,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

