Desjardins Weighs in on BCE Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) – Investment analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of BCE in a research note issued on Monday, December 6th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $2.66 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.64. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BCE. CIBC upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

BCE stock opened at $51.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. BCE has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.59.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in BCE by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in BCE by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 47,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.7047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 106.95%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

