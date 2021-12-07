Desjardins Weighs in on TELUS Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for TELUS in a report issued on Monday, December 6th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the year.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on TU. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.08.

NYSE:TU opened at $23.34 on Tuesday. TELUS has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $23.67. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of TELUS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in TELUS by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of TELUS by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TELUS by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.14%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.