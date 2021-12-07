Desjardins Weighs in on TELUS Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of TELUS in a research note issued on Monday, December 6th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the year.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.31 billion.

T has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of TELUS to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.17.

T stock opened at C$29.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.57 billion and a PE ratio of 31.31. TELUS has a 12 month low of C$24.93 and a 12 month high of C$29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 131.81%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

