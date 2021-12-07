Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Director Sells $65,000.00 in Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Director Ivy Ross sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ivy Ross also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Ivy Ross sold 10,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $66,100.00.

OTCMKTS DXLG traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.89. 819,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.51. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 154.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXLG. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Destination XL Group during the third quarter valued at about $2,019,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the third quarter valued at about $477,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the third quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the third quarter valued at about $306,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Destination XL Group from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

