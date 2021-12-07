Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) to Buy

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

NASDAQ GT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,154,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,782. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.22. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 2.00.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.46. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 54,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $1,188,127.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 36,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $845,094.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

