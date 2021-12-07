Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) PT Set at C$12.00 by Raymond James

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) has been given a C$12.00 price target by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Dexterra Group to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

TSE:DXT traded up C$0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$8.80. 12,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of C$573.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76. Dexterra Group has a 52-week low of C$5.72 and a 52-week high of C$9.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.59.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$202.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$203.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Dexterra Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

