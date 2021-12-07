DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $265.35

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 265.35 ($3.52) and traded as low as GBX 239.62 ($3.18). DFS Furniture shares last traded at GBX 245 ($3.25), with a volume of 907,681 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on DFS Furniture from GBX 340 ($4.51) to GBX 365 ($4.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

The company has a market cap of £633.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 265.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 271.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. This is a positive change from DFS Furniture’s previous dividend of $3.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%.

In other news, insider Mike Schmidt bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.29) per share, for a total transaction of £24,800 ($32,886.89).

DFS Furniture Company Profile (LON:DFS)

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

