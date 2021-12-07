Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Truist

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Truist from $148.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FANG. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.76.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $108.23 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $117.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $612,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,900 shares of company stock worth $2,739,457 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ranger Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.