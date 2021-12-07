Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Shares Gap Up to $41.31

Shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.31, but opened at $43.89. Digimarc shares last traded at $44.13, with a volume of 344 shares changing hands.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.92 million, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.27.
Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.03. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 42.77% and a negative net margin of 183.48%. The business had revenue of $6.42 million during the quarter.
Digimarc Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMRC)
Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.
