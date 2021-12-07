Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Shares Gap Up to $41.31

Shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.31, but opened at $43.89. Digimarc shares last traded at $44.13, with a volume of 344 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.92 million, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.03. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 42.77% and a negative net margin of 183.48%. The business had revenue of $6.42 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMRC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Digimarc in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Digimarc by 190.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Digimarc by 131.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after acquiring an additional 180,713 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digimarc by 187.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Digimarc by 19.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 287,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after acquiring an additional 47,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

