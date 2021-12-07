Digitalcoin Market Capitalization Tops $232,063.29 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $232,063.29 and $3.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,779.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,317.37 or 0.08502109 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.68 or 0.00318388 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $476.34 or 0.00938055 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00077917 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00010557 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $207.08 or 0.00407791 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007178 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.91 or 0.00309005 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,091,543 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.