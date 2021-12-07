Digiwage (WAGE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 7th. During the last week, Digiwage has traded up 24.8% against the US dollar. Digiwage has a market capitalization of $40,373.09 and $1.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digiwage coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digiwage alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000115 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Digiwage

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Digiwage

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digiwage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digiwage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.