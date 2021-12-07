Dimecoin (DIME) Trading 16.7% Lower Over Last Week

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 7th. Over the last week, Dimecoin has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $543.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.27 or 0.00196669 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000106 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Dimecoin

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.