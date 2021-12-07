DINGO TOKEN (DINGO) Trading Down 13.9% Over Last Week

DINGO TOKEN (CURRENCY:DINGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 7th. DINGO TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $186,983.79 and $656.00 worth of DINGO TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DINGO TOKEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DINGO TOKEN has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00058909 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,295.24 or 0.08473715 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00061474 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00083246 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,102.03 or 1.00814847 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002708 BTC.

DINGO TOKEN Coin Trading

