DinoSwap Market Cap Hits $5.92 Million (DINO)

DinoSwap (CURRENCY:DINO) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One DinoSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0951 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges. DinoSwap has a total market cap of $5.92 million and $422,603.00 worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DinoSwap has traded down 27.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00059230 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,245.04 or 0.08425700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,108.92 or 1.01442785 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00058012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00077092 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002695 BTC.

DinoSwap Coin Profile

DinoSwap's total supply is 131,989,074 coins and its circulating supply is 62,241,268 coins. The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial . DinoSwap's official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

Buying and Selling DinoSwap

