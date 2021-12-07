Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.82

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.82 and traded as low as C$2.72. Diversified Royalty shares last traded at C$2.80, with a volume of 702,938 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Diversified Royalty to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.40 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of C$342.30 million and a PE ratio of 21.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.0183 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Diversified Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Diversified Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 155.79%.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

