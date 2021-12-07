Divi Achieves Market Capitalization of $247.54 Million (DIVI)

Divi (CURRENCY:DIVI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One Divi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0940 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Divi has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. Divi has a market cap of $247.54 million and $1.15 million worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Divi

Divi (DIVI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Divi’s total supply is 2,632,283,805 coins. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Divi is /r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Divi is blog.diviproject.org . Divi’s official website is www.diviproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi Project is a cryptocurrency financial platform. It enables users to access a set of financial tools where it is possible to perform cryptocurrency transactions or store, monitor and manage their digital assets on the platform digital wallet. Divi Project features are available for both Desktop and mobile devices. The Divi Project coin (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency which mainnet was launched on September 27th. It is now on the swapping process from DIVX to DIVI and as to the value, 1 DIVX is being swapped for 100 DIVI. It uses a PoS (Proof of Stake) consensus algorithm and will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or to access goods and services available on Divi Project. DIVI features a second layer network of master nodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Divi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Divi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Divi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Divi using one of the exchanges listed above.

