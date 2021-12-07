Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.02

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.02 and traded as low as C$7.92. Dividend 15 Split shares last traded at C$7.95, with a volume of 182,459 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$693.49 million and a PE ratio of 2.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Dividend 15 Split’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.76%.

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

