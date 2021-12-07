DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Gap Up to $32.45

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.45, but opened at $34.78. DLocal shares last traded at $34.95, with a volume of 8,832 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on DLO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of DLocal from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of DLocal from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.11.

Get DLocal alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.13 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DLocal Limited will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLO. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,277,987,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in DLocal in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,295,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in DLocal by 147.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,219,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,762,000 after buying an additional 3,114,200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in DLocal in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,282,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in DLocal in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,720,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.