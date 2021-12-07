Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Docebo (TSE:DCBO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$100.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DCBO. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$97.00 to C$119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$80.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$98.67.

Get Docebo alerts:

Shares of Docebo stock traded up C$5.07 during trading on Monday, reaching C$87.58. 49,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.93. Docebo has a 1-year low of C$47.22 and a 1-year high of C$117.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$94.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$84.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.87 billion and a PE ratio of -138.05.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.