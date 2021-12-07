DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Stock Price Down 2%

DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO)’s share price dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.62. Approximately 7,452 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 151,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

DCGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DocGo in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on DocGo from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

About DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.