Doheny Asset Management CA Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Doheny Asset Management CA decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.4% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 53,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 44,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. 39.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $166.54. 149,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,360,165. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.59 and a 200-day moving average of $168.74. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.