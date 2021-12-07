Doheny Asset Management CA Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Doheny Asset Management CA cut its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 1.9% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $21.86 on Tuesday, reaching $586.84. The stock had a trading volume of 65,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,955. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $530.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $497.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $398.28 and a 12 month high of $577.21.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.11.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

