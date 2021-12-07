Doheny Asset Management CA Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Doheny Asset Management CA cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.9% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,319,000 after acquiring an additional 21,997 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA lifted its stake in AbbVie by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in AbbVie by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,728,000 after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,833,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,758,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,069,000 after acquiring an additional 227,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist increased their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.58.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.89. 108,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,818,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.55 and a twelve month high of $122.45. The company has a market cap of $215.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.