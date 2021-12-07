Doheny Asset Management CA Sells 990 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Doheny Asset Management CA decreased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 1.1% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 157.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.57.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $3.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.02. 235,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,110,601. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.20 and a 200 day moving average of $114.46. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $95.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

