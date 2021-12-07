Doheny Asset Management CA Trims Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Doheny Asset Management CA lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale began coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.70.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $2.14 on Tuesday, hitting $118.34. The company had a trading volume of 327,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,532,053. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $83.53 and a 52-week high of $118.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.85 and a 200 day moving average of $105.32. The company has a market cap of $228.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,301 shares of company stock worth $41,365,177 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

