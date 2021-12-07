Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)’s stock price dropped 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $221.87 and last traded at $222.04. Approximately 19,437 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,924,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $225.53.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.17.

Get Dollar General alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.86. The company has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DG. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter worth $1,055,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Dollar General by 7.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Dollar General by 6.3% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 23,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 7.1% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 249,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,969,000 after acquiring an additional 16,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.1% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.