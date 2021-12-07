Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.690-$1.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.02 billion-$7.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.03 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.480-$5.580 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLTR. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $119.45 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.47.

Shares of DLTR opened at $137.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $149.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.51.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

