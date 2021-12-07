Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.480-$5.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.25 billion-$26.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.26 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.690-$1.790 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $119.45 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.47.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $137.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.51. The company has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $149.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.