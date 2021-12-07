Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $56.64

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$56.64 and traded as high as C$58.04. Dollarama shares last traded at C$57.85, with a volume of 440,458 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Dollarama to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$59.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$62.70.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,500.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$56.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$56.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollarama Inc. will post 2.5499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.0503 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.97%.

In other Dollarama news, Director Nicholas George Nomicos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.50, for a total transaction of C$339,000.00. Also, Director Josée Kouri sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.00, for a total value of C$952,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,052 shares of company stock worth $6,917,330.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

