Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,343 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.24% of Domo worth $6,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Domo during the second quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Domo by 15.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 61,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares during the last quarter. First Washington CORP lifted its stake in Domo by 7.1% during the second quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 85,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Domo during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Domo by 18.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $48.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.34. Domo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.23 and a 12-month high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 11,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $919,169.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $583,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,324 shares of company stock worth $1,860,445 in the last ninety days. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DOMO shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

